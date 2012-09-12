Expecting better from our candidates





It's the caption that strains credulity:

I was pleased to have the opportunity to address members of the Alameda County Democratic Lawyers Club and to express my long-standing opposition to Citizens United and big money in politics.

"Corporations are treated as people, and they should... be... under the Constitution. The answer there is that if a corporation does something that a person could be prosecuted for, like Mr. Swalwell, if a corporation takes a bribe, the head of the corporation should be responsible criminally for that act, just as a person would be, so that every corporation must have an individual who is responsible and has to answer to the law for any crimes committed." (You can watch the debate here; this particular question comes up at 39:32 in the video.)

After Citizens United, the courts (most importantly in Speechnow.org v. FEC) and the FEC provided a green light for super PACs to collect unlimited sums from individuals, labor unions, and corporations for unlimited independent spending.

2012: $330,141

2010: $436,700

2008: $615,035

2006: $315,689

2004: $285,470

2002: $307,127

2000: $297,923

1998: $203,967

I'll let you decide whether Rep. Stark's claim of "long-standing opposition" to "big money in politics" holds up. For me, Rep. Stark lost my vote long ago. This latest charade just reinforces my commitment to Eric Swalwell's campaign.





Full disclosure: I consider Eric Swalwell a friend, have donated money to his campaign, have knocked on doors for him, and periodically advise his campaign staff on various things related to technology. I wrote this post on my own without any input or assistance from the campaign.