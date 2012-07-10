My war on phone distraction

all of us have a device in our pockets that is a very potent, addictive distractor the more we train our brain to pay attention to this distractor, the more distracted we become.

This doesn't mean I don't read e-mail, post to Facebook, or catch up on G+ or Twitter. When I want to do those things, I can manually update the apps — it takes just a few seconds to do. But what it does mean is that my phone is no longer constantly interrupting me to tell me I have new mail, new comments, new posts to read.