Adding Bluetooth to my car stereo

The end result is exactly what I was looking for. My Galaxy Nexus is firmly mounted to my dash, making it much easier to see and access (particularly for navigation). Sound quality is outstanding - I've listened to podcasts and music (via Rhapsody, Pandora and Google Music) and found the fidelity to be excellent. Sound quality for phone calls is similarly terrific - the caller comes through on all eight speakers in the vehicle so I hear them very clearly, and the mic is close enough to my face that they hear me well. (Callers have reported some road noise, but nothing that's interfered with hearing/understanding me.) I expect I'll have the car for another few years, and eliminating this annoyance from the vehicle has been a huge win.One final note: a shout-out to Howard from Quickconnect, who provided the best customer support of any online purchase I've ever made. Within 20 minutes of me e-mailing when I ran into the installation snag, he replied (this was after business hours, mind you). No fewer than four more e-mails over the next two hours - including asking me to take pictures of the stereo and harnesses to isolate the issue I was having - and I was able to quickly figure out what I was doing wrong. In reading reviews online about Quickconnect, I see my experience is hardly unique - can't recommend them highly enough!