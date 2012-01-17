Taking passwords seriously

to:me "new account"

to:me "new login"

to:me password reset

to:me receipt

to:me account confirmation

to:me username

There were other searches that were useful; you get the idea (and can probably think of others that'd produce additional logins). As I found a new site that had a login for me, I added it to the Google Spreadsheet. Within an hour, my account list was well over 100 logins.





Once I had the full list, I then opened a new tab and tried to log in to each site, one at a time. (I often couldn't remember which pattern derivative my password was for that particular site; if that was the case, I just clicked 'forgot password' and used that feature to reset my login.) Once in, I then chose the "change password" option, and used LastPass to generate a new, secure password. Upon confirmation of the new password being set, LastPass would ask if I'd like to save the new password in my vault - which of course I did.





6. Rinse, lather, repeat. As diligent as I was, I thought of another dozen accounts (college and law school alumni sites, couple other news sites, etc.) last night that I've added to the Google Spreadsheet and will tackle shortly. Though LastPass is now managing over 100 logins for me, I expect there are another 50-75 I have forgotten about that I will accumulate in the next month or two. (Update: since starting this blog post, I've found another 30. It never ends!)





7. Turn on Google Authenticator support in LastPass. Last year, I wrote about Last year, I wrote about best practices for keeping your Google Account secure , and spent a bit of time talking about 2-step verification. The premise is simple: with 2-step verification enabled, your username and password alone do not grant you access to your account. You need something else - in this case, a code that is visible only on your mobile phone - to get access. The idea behind this is that your phone is likely to be in your possession - and only yours - so that a bad actor who might have found a way to get your username and password would still be unable to get access to your account. LastPass works with Google Authenticator , which means that you'll only be able to unlock your password vault if you physically have possession of your phone - yet another layer of security that all but guarantees that you will keep prying eyes out of your private info.





As I got to accounts that I hadn't used in years, I thought hard about deleting the account - and in several cases did just that. If I kept the account, obviously it's ideal to upgrade the password to something more secure than my previous password. But removing the account altogether was an even more secure alternative - and I'll remember those services that make removing accounts easy for when I need a service like that again. Services that don't make it easy to delete your account shouldn't expect to see me ever again.





One final LastPass feature that I adore: sharing. Not all passwords that are in my name/e-mail address are mine alone. Our utilities, for instance, all have the ability to log in and review past invoices, pay bills, etc. but they require a single username/password to manage. Rather than make my wife remember one of these LastPass-generated passwords or rely on an insecure, memorable password, LastPass allows me to share a password with her through LastPass. This is no less secure, but far more convenient - and if we ever need to update the password, LastPass will manage the updates and ensure that we both have the current version.



Thanks to the many people who responded on Google+ and Twitter - I'm really happy with the outcome and only annoyed that I didn't do this years ago!