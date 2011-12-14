My Information Diet

RSS: I actually started this process after chatting with Clay this summer, but am going back through my Reader subscriptions. I'd once subscribed to as many as 300 RSS feeds; that number is down to 50 or so and I expect I'll get it down to 20 by the end of the year. Most bloggers I subscribe to I also follow on Twitter or Google+, so I'm removing those subscriptions (I find the ensuing conversation on those services easier to follow too, which is a bonus of moving my attention there away from the blog's feed alone.)

I actually started this process after chatting with Clay this summer, but am going back through my Reader subscriptions. I'd once subscribed to as many as 300 RSS feeds; that number is down to 50 or so and I expect I'll get it down to 20 by the end of the year. Most bloggers I subscribe to I also follow on Twitter or Google+, so I'm removing those subscriptions (I find the ensuing conversation on those services easier to follow too, which is a bonus of moving my attention there away from the blog's feed alone.) E-mail: Over the past few weeks, I've unsubscribed from almost every e-mail list I've received mail from. I've removed myself from 40 lists this week alone, and expect that by the time I'm done I'll have left over 100 e-mail lists. If I continue to see mail I don't want, I may give Unsubscribe.com a look. Bottom line - I almost never read the promotional e-mails anyway, and the distraction of seeing the unread messages count increment by one when they come in - resulting in me having to archive/delete/unsub/spam/whatever the message means that it just takes time away from otherwise productive time. Beyond that, I'm going to try very hard to block time to process e-mail (I'm pretty terrible at letting my inbox dictate how I manage my time) and keep Gmail closed otherwise.

Over the past few weeks, I've unsubscribed from almost every e-mail list I've received mail from. I've removed myself from 40 lists this week alone, and expect that by the time I'm done I'll have left over 100 e-mail lists. If I continue to see mail I don't want, I may give Unsubscribe.com a look. Bottom line - I almost never read the promotional e-mails anyway, and the distraction of seeing the unread messages count increment by one when they come in - resulting in me having to archive/delete/unsub/spam/whatever the message means that it just takes time away from otherwise productive time. Beyond that, I'm going to try very hard to block time to process e-mail (I'm pretty terrible at letting my inbox dictate how I manage my time) and keep Gmail closed otherwise. Production: I recently got a new camera, and this blog happens to turn 10 years old next week. I like producing stuff - but have fallen out of the habit of actually creating stuff I enjoy. In the year ahead, I'm going to focus more on blocking time to write - it's how I learn, since I don't really understand something until I can explain it to someone else. Ditto on the photography - we have a couple big trips planned in 2012 and I want to be good enough with the camera to take pictures worthy of what we're going to see.

I recently got a new camera, and this blog happens to turn 10 years old next week. I producing stuff - but have fallen out of the habit of actually creating stuff I enjoy. In the year ahead, I'm going to focus more on blocking time to write - it's how I learn, since I don't really understand something until I can explain it to someone else. Ditto on the photography - we have a couple big trips planned in 2012 and I want to be good enough with the camera to take pictures worthy of what we're going to see. Politics: I've already cut back dramatically on what I consume on politics; it's pretty much down to Talking Points Memo (its founder, Josh Marshall, has been a friend of mine for 15 years) and Political Wire. To those sources (both of which have a liberal bent, TPM moreso than PoliticalWire) I'm going to add a few conservative commentators I respect (like Reihan Salam from National Review). Beyond that, I'm going to spend more time understanding the local issues in my community - in Illinois I chaired the democratic party in my city, so I knew many of the local officials, understood most of the important issues. Since moving here, I've had almost no contact locally - that's going to change.

I've already cut back dramatically on what I consume on politics; it's pretty much down to Talking Points Memo (its founder, Josh Marshall, has been a friend of mine for 15 years) and Political Wire. To those sources (both of which have a liberal bent, TPM moreso than PoliticalWire) I'm going to add a few conservative commentators I respect (like Reihan Salam from National Review). Beyond that, I'm going to spend more time understanding the local issues in my community - in Illinois I chaired the democratic party in my city, so I knew many of the local officials, understood most of the important issues. Since moving here, I've had almost no contact locally - that's going to change. Social Networks: I'm a very active consumer and producer of info on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook - with very different audiences on each. I don't expect that will change much, though I think like e-mail I'll be a bit more diligent about blocking time when I engage rather than keeping tabs open in Chrome with each service running.

The irony of a book about an information diet producing a blog post from me that runs to a couple thousand words is definitely not lost on me. But that's part of the point: the book's important. It's not a fad diet book, it's a healthy living diet book. In much the same way that turning 40 made me think about what really mattered to me - producing a resolution to be more committed to exercise and a healthy food diet - Clay's book helped me take a hard look at how I interact with information. I'm already changing my behavior, and expect you will to.